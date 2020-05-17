Concentric Wealth Management LLC Acquires 7,409 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,409 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 2.1% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000.

VWO stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,522,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,525,518. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $45.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.86 and its 200-day moving average is $40.41.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

