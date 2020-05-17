Concentric Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,230 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 1.4% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,676,410,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,388,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,665,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208,177 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,141,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,755,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,702 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Chevron by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,580,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,926,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,672,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,328,591,000 after acquiring an additional 779,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank bought 1,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Chevron from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.05.

Shares of CVX traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.16. The company had a trading volume of 10,107,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,853,039. The company has a market capitalization of $168.12 billion, a PE ratio of 43.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $127.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.38.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.