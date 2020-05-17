Concentric Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,530 Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,885 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1,205.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 197,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $6,969,452.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $351,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,834.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 245,292 shares of company stock valued at $8,743,527. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

BK stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.06. 4,120,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,574,140. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 52-week low of $26.40 and a 52-week high of $51.60. The stock has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.13 and its 200 day moving average is $43.16.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

BK has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.97.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

