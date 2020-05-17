Concentric Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,816 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.87. 7,242,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,225,010. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.45. The stock has a market cap of $45.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.71. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $67.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 11.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy producer to repurchase up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.80%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director David Thomas Seaton purchased 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.03 per share, for a total transaction of $98,472.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $102,575. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank cut ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. MKM Partners increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.