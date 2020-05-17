Concentric Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 2.0% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,109,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,104,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724,092 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,458,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,219,000 after buying an additional 474,091 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,594,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,277,000 after buying an additional 195,427 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $1,985,537,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,157,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,209,000 after purchasing an additional 272,208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $2.87 on Friday, hitting $135.95. 20,338,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,221,040. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.90. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

