Concentric Wealth Management LLC Has $4.29 Million Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for 2.4% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,116,210,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $1,515,191,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Amgen by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,337,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,518,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,084 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 309.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,148,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $232,885,000 after buying an additional 868,178 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $77,890,000. 77.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Amgen from $219.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $252.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.65.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,660.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMGN traded up $3.79 on Friday, reaching $240.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,111,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,070,392. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.22. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.68 and a 12-month high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

