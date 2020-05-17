Concentric Wealth Management LLC Sells 850 Shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other American Water Works news, Director Lloyd M. Yates purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $115.95 per share, with a total value of $231,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,100 shares in the company, valued at $475,395. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total value of $853,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,920.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,750 shares of company stock worth $2,806,948. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of American Water Works stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,087,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,107. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.21. American Water Works Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $141.70.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $844.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.39 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 17.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

AWK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on American Water Works from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Cfra decreased their target price on American Water Works from $131.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.90.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

