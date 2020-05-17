ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Guardian Investment Management

Guardian Investment Management lowered its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the quarter. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COP. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COP. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

NYSE:COP traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.87. The company had a trading volume of 7,242,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,225,010. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.45. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $67.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.22. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy producer to reacquire up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director David Thomas Seaton acquired 2,400 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.03 per share, with a total value of $98,472.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $102,575. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

