Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $51.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a bio-pharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops molecule therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory and immunologic disorders. The company’s lead product candidates consists of CPI-1205, which inhibits enhancer of zeste homolog 2 and CPI-0610, which inhibits bromodomain and extra terminal domain. Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CNST. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.38.

CNST traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.60. The stock had a trading volume of 509,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,174. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 18.75 and a current ratio of 18.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.97. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $59.49.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.01. As a group, analysts expect that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Constellation Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Group L. P. Column acquired 41,674 shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.95 per share, with a total value of $1,206,462.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adrian Senderowicz sold 9,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $469,534.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,593.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,267 shares of company stock worth $3,251,915. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 267.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

