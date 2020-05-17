ContentBox (BOX) Trading 6.3% Higher This Week

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 17th. ContentBox has a total market cap of $2.32 million and approximately $95,256.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ContentBox token can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ContentBox has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Show (SHOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

About ContentBox

ContentBox is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 927,309,105 tokens. The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

ContentBox Token Trading

ContentBox can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

