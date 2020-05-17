Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.96% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its products include CPI-444, Adenosine production inhibitor, Adenosine A2B antagonist and Interleukin-2 (IL-2)-inducible T cell kinase (ITK) inhibitors. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Burlingame, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CRVS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,371. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $8.10. The company has a market cap of $97.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 5.96.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 28,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 75,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 32,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

