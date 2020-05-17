Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVET traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,416,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,112. Covetrus has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $30.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.47.

Several analysts have weighed in on CVET shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Covetrus from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Covetrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Covetrus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

