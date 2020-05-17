CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Poplar Forest Capital LLC

Poplar Forest Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 653,053 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 37,332 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up about 5.4% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Poplar Forest Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of CVS Health worth $38,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,290,000. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $3,720,000. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 539,522 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $40,081,000 after acquiring an additional 40,161 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in CVS Health by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,546,047 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $114,531,000 after acquiring an additional 209,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 77,805 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after acquiring an additional 19,647 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.88.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.14 per share, with a total value of $315,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,265.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $405,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.19. The stock had a trading volume of 10,419,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,169,735. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $77.03. The stock has a market cap of $82.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.28. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Further Reading: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.