DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DBV Technologies SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops products and immunotherapies for the diagnosis and treatment of various food allergies, including milk and peanut. The Company delivers biological immunoactive compounds, such as allergens, to the immune system by targeting the antigen-presenting cells present in skin. DBV Technologies SA is headquartered in Bagneux, France. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DBVT. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.68.

Shares of DBVT traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,568. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 67.5% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,317,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,685,000 after buying an additional 2,950,000 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 6,384,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,315,000 after buying an additional 1,084,598 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 27.9% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,750,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,544,000 after buying an additional 1,255,365 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 372,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 9,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

