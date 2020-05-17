Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Denali Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focused on the discovery and development of therapies for patients with neurodegenerative disease, including Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and others. Denali Therapeutics Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, United States. “

DNLI has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Denali Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Nomura Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.45.

NASDAQ:DNLI traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,264. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 12.70 and a current ratio of 12.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.76 and a 200-day moving average of $19.74. Denali Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $30.41.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.48% and a negative net margin of 825.96%. Equities research analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 1,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $27,812.23. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,622.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve E. Krognes sold 1,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total value of $27,817.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,006,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,606,386.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,902,426 shares of company stock worth $79,018,241. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNLI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 260.6% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 390.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

