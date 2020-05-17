DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) PT Raised to $15.00

Posted by on May 17th, 2020

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Craig Hallum from $10.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 233.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DMAC. ValuEngine upgraded DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

DMAC remained flat at $$4.50 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,587. The company has a quick ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $5.93. The firm has a market cap of $56.70 million, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 2.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.79.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. Equities analysts expect that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DMAC. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,311,000. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead product is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and kidney injury indications.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit