DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) PT Raised to $15.00

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Craig Hallum from $10.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 233.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DMAC. ValuEngine upgraded DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

DMAC remained flat at $$4.50 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,587. The company has a quick ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $5.93. The firm has a market cap of $56.70 million, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 2.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.79.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. Equities analysts expect that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DMAC. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,311,000. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead product is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and kidney injury indications.

