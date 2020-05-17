district0x 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $140,507.00 (DNT)

district0x (CURRENCY:DNT) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. district0x has a market capitalization of $2.68 million and approximately $140,507.00 worth of district0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One district0x token can currently be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, district0x has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get district0x alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00042326 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $338.93 or 0.03480898 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00054298 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002122 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00030835 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004304 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010292 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001958 BTC.

district0x Token Profile

DNT is a token. Its launch date was July 18th, 2017. district0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for district0x is /r/district0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for district0x is district0x.io . district0x’s official Twitter account is @district0x and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling district0x

district0x can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as district0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade district0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy district0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for district0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for district0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.