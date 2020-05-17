Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on May 17th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $133.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DocuSign Inc. provides e-signature solutions. The Company offers services to mortgage, non-profit, government, real estate, insurance, technology and healthcare industries. Its product portfolio includes trial, single-user, multi-user, business pro, enterprise pro, standards-based signatures, ehanko, DocuSign transaction rooms for real estate, DocuSign payments and enotary. DocuSign Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Docusign from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Docusign from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Docusign from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Docusign from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Docusign from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.69.

DOCU stock traded up $3.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $125.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,579,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,831,848. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.11 and a 200-day moving average of $81.58. Docusign has a one year low of $43.13 and a one year high of $126.28. The stock has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of -106.68 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 27.13% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $274.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Docusign will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total transaction of $153,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 477,339 shares in the company, valued at $36,736,009.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 372,351 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total value of $29,266,788.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,147,828.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 799,519 shares of company stock worth $67,782,158. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Docusign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,174,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Docusign during the first quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Docusign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Docusign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in Docusign by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

About Docusign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

Analyst Recommendations for Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU)

