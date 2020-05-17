Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Stock Position Boosted by Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 86,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,425,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (down from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.69.

NYSE:DUK traded down $1.11 on Friday, hitting $81.19. 5,250,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,166,491. The company has a market cap of $59.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.33. Duke Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $62.13 and a 1 year high of $103.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.80.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 74.70%.

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $1,506,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,771,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 16,928 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,882 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

