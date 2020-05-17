DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Rating Increased to Buy at Sidoti

Sidoti upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $18.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on DXPE. BidaskClub downgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DXP Enterprises from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of DXP Enterprises from $36.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Shares of DXPE stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.75. 197,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,205. DXP Enterprises has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $43.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.40 million, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 2.77.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $300.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.70 million. Research analysts expect that DXP Enterprises will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DXP Enterprises news, Director Timothy P. Halter bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.25 per share, with a total value of $122,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,953.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in DXP Enterprises by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 24.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 450,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,653,000 after buying an additional 12,155 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 7,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,290,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.

