Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 381 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $17,197,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW traded up $0.95 on Friday, hitting $239.79. 93,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,478. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $175.25 and a 1-year high of $261.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $220.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.53.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

