Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 629 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,859 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,429,991 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,762,334,000 after acquiring an additional 762,963 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,411,546 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,343,894,000 after acquiring an additional 113,370 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,875,146 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,926,876,000 after acquiring an additional 339,641 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,873,498 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,565,566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,739,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,421,342,000 after acquiring an additional 227,958 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $4.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $171.33. 5,672,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,102,339. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $195.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $158.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 856.69, a P/E/G ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.29, for a total value of $1,662,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Wojcicki purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $150.42 per share, for a total transaction of $165,462.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 103,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,535,828.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 418,748 shares of company stock worth $67,122,008 in the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $139.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.31.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

