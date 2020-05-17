Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,350 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.55.

In other The Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,614,405.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Lisa Chang purchased 1,650 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.26. The stock had a trading volume of 31,570,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,046,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $60.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.65 and its 200 day moving average is $52.32. The firm has a market cap of $198.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

