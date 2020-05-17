Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 73,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,775 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $169,856,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,098,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,241. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.64 and a 200 day moving average of $149.12. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $95.51 and a twelve month high of $170.84.

