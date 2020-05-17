Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 15,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in Honeywell International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HON traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,660,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,889,246. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $184.06. The company has a market capitalization of $88.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.01 and a 200 day moving average of $162.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.38.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

