Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VO. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 299.9% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 21,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after buying an additional 16,060 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.49. 1,578,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,308,246. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $110.05 and a 1 year high of $186.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.22.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

