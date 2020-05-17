Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $1.44 Million Stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 12,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 33.2% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis stock traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,921,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,651,611. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.78. Zoetis Inc has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $146.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 67.72% and a net margin of 25.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoetis news, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 63,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total transaction of $9,080,515.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,059 shares in the company, valued at $22,909,267.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total value of $150,251.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,231,984.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 125,427 shares of company stock worth $17,760,362. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $146.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. G.Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Cfra upgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Zoetis from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.40.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

