Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $1.89 Million Stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 87.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Amgen by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 34,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,313,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,463 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,379,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $3.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $240.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,111,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,070,392. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.68 and a 12 month high of $244.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $223.71 and a 200 day moving average of $224.22. The company has a market capitalization of $139.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.18%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amgen from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.65.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,660.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

