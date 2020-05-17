Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 283 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $495,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,903,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on BlackRock from $487.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on BlackRock from $535.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America reduced their target price on BlackRock from $485.00 to $383.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on BlackRock from $495.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BlackRock from $526.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $510.91.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.17, for a total transaction of $335,276.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.31, for a total value of $1,497,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 101,845 shares of company stock worth $49,180,623 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock stock traded up $15.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $513.73. The stock had a trading volume of 5,957,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,793. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $464.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $487.88. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.98 and a 1-year high of $576.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

