Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Reduces Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,505 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,527 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in CVS Health by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 16,214 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,198 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 799 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 5,836 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares in the company, valued at $767,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.14 per share, with a total value of $315,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,265.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.88.

CVS traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.19. 10,419,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,169,735. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $82.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.73. CVS Health Corp has a 52-week low of $51.72 and a 52-week high of $77.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.70.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $66.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

