Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 1,161 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independence Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $263.04. 3,306,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,874,591. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $200.55 and a 12 month high of $311.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $252.87 and a 200 day moving average of $278.21.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

