Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 2,801 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,801 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $476,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $323,000. NS Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 434,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,304,000 after purchasing an additional 10,812 shares during the last quarter. Loews Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Loews Corp now owns 333,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 65,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.44. 62,449,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,899,766. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.74. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.72. The company has a market cap of $186.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.74.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

