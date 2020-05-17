Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 48,366 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 81.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48,366 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 210.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,954,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,177,625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390,754 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,949,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,320,000 after acquiring an additional 788,859 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,522,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $217,605,000 after acquiring an additional 360,629 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 252.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,246,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,530,000 after acquiring an additional 892,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,058,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,315,000 after acquiring an additional 98,504 shares in the last quarter.

GLD traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,915,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,833,270. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.82. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $119.83 and a twelve month high of $164.80.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

