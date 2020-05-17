Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 846 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 0.6% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,884,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,156,679,000 after acquiring an additional 470,845 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Mastercard by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,930,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,027,054,000 after acquiring an additional 143,079 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Mastercard by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,804,905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,316,366,000 after acquiring an additional 62,592 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,038,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,183,742,000 after acquiring an additional 367,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Mastercard by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,849,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,103,895,000 after acquiring an additional 366,283 shares in the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,115. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total transaction of $566,116.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $278.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,810,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,257,906. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $261.30 and its 200-day moving average is $287.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MA. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Mastercard from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim cut Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Macquarie began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Mastercard from $340.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Mastercard from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.46.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

