Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Trims Stock Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,977 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,445,773 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,598,502,000 after buying an additional 2,219,627 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,911,953 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,567,161,000 after buying an additional 157,055 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,039,818 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,651,587,000 after buying an additional 194,488 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,486,574 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,382,527,000 after buying an additional 98,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,872,434 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,261,878,000 after buying an additional 202,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.26, for a total value of $1,741,300.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 54,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,110,419.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total transaction of $180,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,655 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,698 shares of company stock worth $3,814,506. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $9.91 on Friday, reaching $365.30. 2,626,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,504,801. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Adobe Inc has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $386.74. The firm has a market cap of $171.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $333.76 and a 200-day moving average of $328.64.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $329.00 to $293.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.54.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

