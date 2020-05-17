Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EDAP TMS S.A. develops, produces, markets and distributes minimally invasive medical devices, primarily for the treatment of urological diseases. They currently produce and market devices for treatment of benign prostate hyperplasia and urinary tract stones. They are also developing a third range of products for minimally invasive destruction of certain types of tumors. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EDAP. ValuEngine upgraded Edap Tms from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Edap Tms from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.17.

EDAP stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.13. The stock had a trading volume of 73,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,129. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.66. The stock has a market cap of $64.95 million, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.60. Edap Tms has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Edap Tms had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The business had revenue of $13.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edap Tms will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Edap Tms by 203.3% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 30,500 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Edap Tms by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Edap Tms by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 147,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 51,800 shares during the period. 16.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. The company operates in two divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), and Urology Devices and Services (UDS).

