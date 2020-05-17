Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage currently has $50.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $58.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EIDX. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Eidos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Eidos Therapeutics from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eidos Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.36.

Shares of Eidos Therapeutics stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $40.00. The stock had a trading volume of 103,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,620. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.38 and a 200 day moving average of $50.96. Eidos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $24.50 and a twelve month high of $66.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 18.78 and a current ratio of 18.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.30 and a beta of -0.27.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.07). Equities analysts expect that Eidos Therapeutics will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EIDX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,853,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $798,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. 31.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eidos Therapeutics

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

