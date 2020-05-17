electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BTIG Research

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at BTIG Research in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ECOR. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on electroCore from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of electroCore in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised electroCore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on electroCore from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.58.

Shares of ECOR traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,087,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,286. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.17. electroCore has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $5.64. The company has a market cap of $37.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that electroCore will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Errico acquired 176,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $149,999.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 172,504 shares in the company, valued at $146,628.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 43.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECOR. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of electroCore in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of electroCore in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of electroCore by 299.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 100,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of electroCore by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 12,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of electroCore by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 35,001 shares in the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc, a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve (VNS) stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only non-invasive VNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

