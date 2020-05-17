Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.75 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Focus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ EFOI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.58. The company had a trading volume of 397,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.43. Energy Focus has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $0.99. The company has a market cap of $8.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average of $0.46.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The construction company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 58.03% and a negative return on equity of 123.81%. The company had revenue of $3.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Energy Focus will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFOI. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Focus in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Focus in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Focus in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. 9.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Focus Company Profile

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems in the United States and internationally. It offers various light-emitting diode (LED) lighting technologies, including military maritime products, such as Military Intellitube, globe lights, berth lights, and fixtures to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

