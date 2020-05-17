Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has $57.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $50.00.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ENPH. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.08.

ENPH stock traded up $1.40 on Thursday, hitting $58.38. 4,681,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,678,486. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $63.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.87 and a 200-day moving average of $33.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $205.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.31 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 71.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David A. Ranhoff sold 22,325 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $1,289,715.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 609,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,226,875.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 18,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $1,050,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 186,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,878,949.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,884,131 shares of company stock worth $99,893,779 in the last three months. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 4.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 2.8% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 113.6% in the first quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 131,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. 55.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

