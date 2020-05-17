Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Holdings Lowered by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lessened its position in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Equinix accounts for 2.8% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $13,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd increased its stake in Equinix by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 17,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,106,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth about $1,027,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in Equinix by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Equinix from $630.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Equinix from $707.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Equinix from $675.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Equinix from $688.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $682.44.

EQIX stock traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $658.66. 564,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,691. Equinix Inc has a one year low of $471.80 and a one year high of $715.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $56.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $659.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $600.91.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($4.02). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix Inc will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $2.66 dividend. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.65%.

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 1,363 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.47, for a total value of $916,576.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,197,896.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.34, for a total value of $167,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,326,145.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,996 shares of company stock valued at $11,482,645. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

