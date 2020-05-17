Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $385.06 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) will announce sales of $385.06 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $405.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $360.70 million. Essex Property Trust posted sales of $361.64 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full-year sales of $1.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Essex Property Trust.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.36. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 42.47%. The business had revenue of $392.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share.

ESS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $354.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $298.00 to $262.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.69.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.05, for a total transaction of $810,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,046.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,911,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 17.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 75,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,721,000 after buying an additional 11,021 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 492.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 374.4% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 15,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after buying an additional 12,292 shares during the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ESS traded up $1.54 on Thursday, reaching $226.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,005,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,579. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $233.72 and its 200-day moving average is $285.41. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Essex Property Trust has a 52 week low of $175.81 and a 52 week high of $334.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $2.0775 per share. This represents a $8.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

