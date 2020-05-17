Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Research Coverage Started at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

ESTA has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Establishment Labs from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Establishment Labs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Establishment Labs from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.40.

NASDAQ ESTA traded down $1.01 on Thursday, hitting $16.44. The stock had a trading volume of 70,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,570. Establishment Labs has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $29.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $429.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.37.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $24.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.10 million. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 48.39% and a negative return on equity of 94.46%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the 4th quarter worth about $2,815,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Establishment Labs during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,185,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 64,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Establishment Labs during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,312,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 148,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 17,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic plastic surgery and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products that is used to remove blood, lipids, and other components from adipose tissue.

