Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Research Coverage Started at Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on May 17th, 2020

Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

ESTA has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Establishment Labs from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Establishment Labs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Establishment Labs from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.40.

NASDAQ ESTA traded down $1.01 on Thursday, hitting $16.44. The stock had a trading volume of 70,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,570. Establishment Labs has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $29.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $429.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.37.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $24.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.10 million. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 48.39% and a negative return on equity of 94.46%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the 4th quarter worth about $2,815,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Establishment Labs during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,185,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 64,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Establishment Labs during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,312,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 148,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 17,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic plastic surgery and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products that is used to remove blood, lipids, and other components from adipose tissue.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit