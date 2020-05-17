Etherparty (FUEL) Price Up 16.6% This Week

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. Etherparty has a market cap of $2.34 million and approximately $73,055.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Etherparty has traded up 16.6% against the dollar. One Etherparty token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00042326 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.93 or 0.03480898 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00054298 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002122 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00030835 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004304 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010292 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001958 BTC.

About Etherparty

Etherparty (CRYPTO:FUEL) is a token. It was first traded on September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Etherparty’s official website is etherparty.com

Buying and Selling Etherparty

Etherparty can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

