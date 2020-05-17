Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.10 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) will post $2.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Evolus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $870,000.00 to $5.12 million. Evolus reported sales of $2.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolus will report full year sales of $40.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.90 million to $57.61 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $114.06 million, with estimates ranging from $85.45 million to $145.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Evolus.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Evolus from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Evolus from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Evolus from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.44.

EOLS stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.74. The company had a trading volume of 411,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,503. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 3.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.14 and a 200 day moving average of $9.37. Evolus has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $20.27. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Evolus by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,583 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Evolus during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Evolus by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Evolus during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, JNB Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evolus during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

