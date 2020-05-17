ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on EXLS. TheStreet downgraded shares of ExlService from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ExlService from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of ExlService from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of ExlService from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of ExlService from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. ExlService presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.11.

Get ExlService alerts:

EXLS stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 591,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,040. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.14. ExlService has a 1 year low of $40.61 and a 1 year high of $79.78.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.19 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ExlService will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 1,204 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total value of $90,841.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,032.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total value of $74,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of ExlService by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in ExlService by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

Featured Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.