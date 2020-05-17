Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. is an oil and gas company. It focused on the acquisition, development and production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids reserves in the Rocky Mountains, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on XOG. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Siebert Williams Shank cut shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extraction Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.48.

Shares of XOG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,498,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.54. Extraction Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The energy company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $285.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.63 million. Extraction Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 146.03%. As a group, analysts predict that Extraction Oil & Gas will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 489,288 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 45,027 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000.

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

