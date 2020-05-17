Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Morris Capital Advisors LLC

Morris Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,688 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Servcs comprises approximately 4.5% of Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $4,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 1st quarter valued at $13,519,000. Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 1st quarter valued at $2,835,000. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 130,179 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,835,000 after acquiring an additional 7,473 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 1st quarter valued at $26,594,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIS traded up $2.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.22. 3,965,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,437,035. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.17. The company has a market cap of $79.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 254.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 12-month low of $91.68 and a 12-month high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FIS shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.69.

In other news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $8,165,278.33. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,659 shares in the company, valued at $3,365,592.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total transaction of $1,625,165.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,786,768.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

