FirstBlood One Day Volume Reaches $70,888.00 (1ST)

FirstBlood (CURRENCY:1ST) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 17th. During the last week, FirstBlood has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One FirstBlood token can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001147 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FirstBlood has a market cap of $9.57 million and $70,888.00 worth of FirstBlood was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00042228 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.33 or 0.03510238 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00053978 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002118 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00030841 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004306 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010236 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001970 BTC.

About FirstBlood

FirstBlood (CRYPTO:1ST) is a token. Its launch date was September 25th, 2016. FirstBlood’s total supply is 93,468,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,558,370 tokens. The official website for FirstBlood is firstblood.io . FirstBlood’s official Twitter account is @firstbloodio

Buying and Selling FirstBlood

FirstBlood can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

