FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Argus raised FirstEnergy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America upgraded FirstEnergy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on FirstEnergy from $59.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.91.

NYSE FE traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $39.29. 7,448,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,365,950. FirstEnergy has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $52.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 0.46.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that FirstEnergy will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,725,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,313,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,662 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,937,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,600,284,000 after purchasing an additional 297,321 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,704,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,492,229,000 after purchasing an additional 620,424 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 86.8% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,344,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $414,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,268,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $499,039,000 after purchasing an additional 665,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

